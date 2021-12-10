Doctors discuss viruses going around in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter weather is here, and COVID-19 continues to spread, but you might be wondering what other illnesses you should be cautious of this season.

To put it simply, there is a lot going around right now, mainly different respiratory infections.

WRTV spoke with Dr. Christopher Belcher, the medical director of infection prevention at Ascension Medical Group and works at Peyton Manning Children's Fishers Pediatrics.

He said along with COVID-19 they are seeing a rise in Rhinovirus, Enterovirus and Adenovirus cases. All of them are similar in the fact they are respiratory viruses but have some differences.

“The Rhinoviruses are cold viruses you know stuffy nose, congestion, maybe a little sore throat, generally no high fevers, can develop into a cough but in susceptible people who have asthma or lung disease it can really kick off a bad spell," Belcher said. "The Enteroviruses are a big family viruses’ that include ones that cause hands food and mouth and other things that have gone around. Adenovirus can cause really high fever, bad cold and respiratory symptoms. It may mimic things like COVID but it can also have gastrointestinal problems, diarrhea and abdominal pain."

He said in the hospital they’ve not seen very many flu cases and of course, COVID has been going around for nearly two years.

WRTV also spoke to a pediatrician in Hamilton County, Dr. Evan Kreutzer, who said they are having an active sick season.

They are seeing things like influenza a which causes high fever and body aches in children.

They’re also seeing croup, which is that barking cough and wheezy breathing.

He said if your child shows any symptoms like these you need to call your pediatrician.

“The big thing with kids is dehydration but all these illnesses is always a concern, so make sure you're pushing fluids, plenty of water or something with some electrolytes," Kreutzer said. "If they're not eating, you know, some Gatorade or something like a Pedialyte, is important to make sure that they're peeing at least three or four times a day at not getting dehydrated."

Kreutzer said it's important to make sure they're getting plenty of rest and if they have a fever or are uncomfortable you can treat them with things like ibuprofen and Tylenol.

They also said it's important to get the COVID-19 and flu shots this year.