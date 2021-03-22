Honoring first Hoosier killed by COVID-19 in March 2020
Friends of Roberta Shelton gather for the first time in over a year to honor her with dove, balloons and music.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 10:00:43-04
Friends of Roberta Shelton — the first Hoosier to die with COVID-19 — gathered for the first time in over a year to honor her with dove, balloons, and music.
Watch as her friends and family honor her life in the video above.
