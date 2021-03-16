WATCH: 'Faces of COVID' honors the Hoosiers lost during pandemic

Thousands of Hoosiers have died since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020 and we know — they're more than just numbers. If you've lost a loved one to COVID-19 and want to share their story reach out to us at FacesOfCovid@wrtv.com.

INDIANAPOLIS — They are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters. They are our grandmothers and grandfathers, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbors.

In the year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been more than 673,000 cases of the virus reported across Indiana and the coronavirus has claimed 12,466 Hoosier lives.

WRTV is honoring and remembering those we've lost in our communities over the past year.

