FDA shuts down Johnson & Johnson production facility in Baltimore

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 22, 2021
More problems are arising for Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration has now temporarily shut down a Baltimore, Maryland facility making the drug substance for the shot.

The "Emergent Bio Solutions Facility" had to take a batch of the substance out of production in March after failing quality control testing. The batch could've made up to 15 million doses of the vaccine.

The FDA officials say the company never fully investigated how the cross-contamination happened and cannot guarantee other batches have not been impacted.

To date, the FDA says, no COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at this plant has been distributed for use in the United States.

Click here to read the FDA's full statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to meet Friday to discuss the pause in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

