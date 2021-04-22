FDA shuts down Johnson & Johnson production facility in Baltimore

More problems are arising for Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration has now temporarily shut down a Baltimore, Maryland facility making the drug substance for the shot.

The "Emergent Bio Solutions Facility" had to take a batch of the substance out of production in March after failing quality control testing. The batch could've made up to 15 million doses of the vaccine.

The FDA officials say the company never fully investigated how the cross-contamination happened and cannot guarantee other batches have not been impacted.

To date, the FDA says, no COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at this plant has been distributed for use in the United States.

Click here to read the FDA's full statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to meet Friday to discuss the pause in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.