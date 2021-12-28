Fishers Health Department extending vaccine clinic hours, urging booster shots

FISHERS — In an effort to increase accessibility and make it easy for Hoosiers across the state to get vaccinated, the Fishers mass vaccination site will be open for extended hours this week.

Vaccination appointments through the state are full this week, but walk-ins are welcome while the clinic is open. It is located at 12520 E. 116th Street and will be open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 28 through Thursday, December 30.

Pediatric and adult Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. The department says this is a week a lot of people take off and with kids out of school, they wanted to make the vaccine accessible to everyone. Nearly 50% of people who have been vaccinated at the site so far have come from outside of Fishers.

"Whether you're driving by and have a minute to pop in and get this done ... it doesn't take long," Monica Heltz, public health director for the Fishers Health Department, said. "We're set up as a mass vaccination site, so we can typically get people through really well."

As cases and hospitalizations rise, Heltz says the boosters are important.

"We know that the boosters are really important for omicron, getting vaccinated the first time if you haven't been vaccinated yet ... that goes for everybody," Heltz said. "We know that it's really starting to hit Indiana and we want our residents to be as prepared as possible and we know that boosters are the best way to do that."

With hundreds of appointments each day, Heltz says the demand is still there and the department wants to be part of the solution.

"We've got to protect our hospitals. They have some of the highest census right now that we've ever seen, it's at scary level," Heltz said. "We know that the boosters are going to help with this whole picture and first dose vaccines, if you haven't had that yet that's okay, just come in and get vaccinated."

To date, the site has administered more than 82,000 vaccine doses. For more information on the pandemic in Indiana, click here.

