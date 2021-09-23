Franciscan Health extends vaccine requirement deadline

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health has extended the deadline for its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In July, Franciscan said all coworkers and medical staff members had to submit proof of vaccination or a test result affirming that they have a sufficient level of immunity to the COVID-19 virus by August 31.

A Franciscan spokesperson says no employees have been suspended or let go so far as of September 22. A survey sent to employees in August showed almost 75% of Franciscan’s staff have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, about 19% have not yet been vaccinated, and 6% did not respond as of September 16.

Those numbers include the 19,000 people who work at Franciscan Health's 11 hospitals across Indiana and one in south suburban Chicago.

On Wednesday, a statement from Franciscan said all coworkers, members of the medical staff, volunteers, and contract workers are required to receive the first dose by October 15 and the second dose by November 15. As an alternative, those people can also be tested weekly at a Franciscan facility starting October 15 and wear a properly fitted and approved face mask while within any Franciscan facility.

"Those who are assigned to a Franciscan facility or enter a Franciscan facility, even infrequently, and refuse to receive the required vaccines or submit to weekly testing and masking will be separated from employment and/or association with Franciscan," the statement read.

Employees who work remotely are encouraged to get vaccinated, but are not required to get vaccinated or be tested weekly because they do not come into Franciscan facilities.

