Franciscan Health Indianapolis closes COVID-19 vaccine clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — After being open since December 18, 2020 and giving out 65,000 vaccinations, Franciscan Health Indianapolis closed its COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday.

“We have reached a point where demand for the vaccine is at a state where we can handle that demand in our physician offices," Jim Callaghan, President and CEO of Franciscan Heath Central Indiana, said.

Vaccines will still be available at Franciscan Physician Network practices as well as several locations across the state.

"We still want to be able to immunize as many people as we can, it's just that we're changing the venue for doing that and encouraging people to see their physician if they still need a shot," Callaghan said.

Franciscan says nearly 60,000 patients have been tested for COVID-19 through its facilities.