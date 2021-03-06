Frustrations mount as teachers seek appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

Frustrations continue for Hoosier teachers who can now get vaccinated regardless of age through a federal program.

Kroger, Meijer, and Walmart struck a deal with the federal government to vaccinate educators in Indiana. The plan was announced Wednesday and immediately, Saman Murad tried to get an appointment.

"From 7 p.m. on Wednesday, I tried to get on the Kroger website to get registered. I tried from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with no luck.," Murad said. "So many other teachers who work in different school districts had been saying the same things online."

The problem, as of now, is that Kroger is the only store that is allowing teachers to register for actual appointments, overwhelming the system.

"You've got to register for the two doses but because they're out of appointments for the second dose, they wouldn't register you at all," Murad said. "After trying off and on all day, I finally got an appointment this afternoon."

Meijer made an announcement Friday that could alleviate some of the issues. They plan to vaccinate 10,000 teachers next week. You have to already be registered. They will contact you to tell you how to get an appointment. No word from Walmart on when they'll start vaccinating teachers. Their website still says no pharmacies in Indiana are offering the vaccine.

Murad hopes the kinks are worked out soon because some teachers are concerned about returning to the classroom after the upcoming Spring Break.

"We are heading into Spring Break. People do travel and meet each other. Chances are, there will be a spike in numbers as well and so more teachers need to be vaccinated to be safe," Murad said.