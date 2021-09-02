Gov. Holcomb signs new COVID-19 executive order easing quarantine guidelines in schools, daycare

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier schools and childcare centers have a new incentive to require face masks.

According to a new, statewide executive order from Gov. Holcomb, schools and daycare facilities with mask requirements that are consistently followed do not have to quarantine students, teachers or staff who are close contacts. That's as long as they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

The revised order comes as many schools return to temporary, virtual learning due to high absences due to quarantining or outbreaks of the virus.

The new executive order is as follows: