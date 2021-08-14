Greenwood teacher receives third COVID-19 vaccine after CDC recommendation

GREENWOOD — One day after a key advisory group with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to recommend a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines for certain immunocompromised Americans over the age of 12, a Greenwood teacher got in line to get her shot.

Sandy James has systemic lupus. As of Saturday, masks are recommended but not mandated in the Greenwood Community School Corporation.

"My immune system, the only thing it's really good at battling is myself," James said. "To me, the fact that I'm with 115 kids every day, some of whom aren't masked, it just felt like it was a good decision for me after reading about what the CDC said and about what the health departments are saying."

James got her first two doses of the Moderna vaccine earlier this year.

"If getting that extra protection was going to keep me from ending up in the hospital with COVID, yeah, jumping in line seemed like a good idea," she said.

The Food and Drug Administration says people who are immunocompromised in a manner similar to those who have undergone solid organ transplantation have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases. They are especially vulnerable to infections, including COVID-19.

James said the process to get the third shot was quick and easy and got it from CVS, who along with Walgreens began offering the third dose Saturday.

"It's a good thing and it's not just good for me, it's good for other people. That's the thing about masks and vaccines - these are things that are not only protecting yourself, you're being kind to other people, and that's what's important to me," James said.

