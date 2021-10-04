Here's how to keep your data secure if a venue requires vaccine proof on an app

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, Ruoff Music Center will require attendees to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of a show.

The Noblesville music venue wants a paper copy of the negative test or vaccination record, but some places across Indiana and the country are using apps to monitor vaccine or COVID-19 status.

“Consumers should always be aware that whenever there is opportunity for legitimate purposes where the collection of sensitive data is involved, there is an equal opportunity for fraudsters to try and acquire illegitimate purpose,” said Ron Pelletier with Pondurance, an Indianapolis-based cyber security firm.

An app we know is being used locally is Bindle, which people have to have filled out to go to live entertainment events through the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance.

Indianapolis is joining several other cities with venues requiring the vaccine, including Nashville, Tennessee, New York City, Minneapolis, Chicago and San Francisco.

Pelletier said to be cautious and gave some steps you can take to make sure your information is protected while using these apps.

"Find out exactly what data they plan to collect, how they plan to collect it and what they plan to do once they have it," Pelletier said. "Finding out how they plan to collect it is key."

He said be cautious of potential scam calls from someone pretending to be with these companies.

If you get a call from someone asking for your info because they want to make sure it’s entered correctly, proceed with caution, Pelletier said. Most of the times, these companies don’t have the manpower to call customers individually, and if they are asking for information don’t give it to them. If they claim to have it, make them say it.

Remember information like your name, number and address are public information and easy to find, so don’t let them use that to gain your trust.