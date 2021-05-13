Hoosiers ages 12 to 15 can begin getting vaccinated

HAMILTON COUNTY — Eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now open to those ages 12 to 15.

This comes after the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group earlier this week. On Wednesday, the CDC began recommending it.

Thursday was the first day that age group could get vaccinated here in Indiana. There were numerous people in that age range getting vaccinated on Thursday at the Hamilton County Health Department’s vaccine clinic.

Many of the youth there said they were excited to get their shot.

“It means that I can finally see my grandparents eventually and it is just an extra precaution against COVID-19,” Zev Timpany, 13, said. “My mother works in a critical care unit and she has a big emphasis on vaccines and of course she really wanted us to come down and I was completely in for it.”

The Hamilton County Health Department already had the Pfizer vaccine at their clinic, so they were ready for 12 to 15 year olds to get vaccinated right away. They identified nurses that had a pediatric background and are making an effort to send 12 to 15 year olds to those stations to get their shot.

Health department leaders said they are expecting things to pick up at the clinic with this new population becoming eligible.