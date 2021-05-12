Hoosiers ages 12 to 15 could be eligible for COVID-19 shot by end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS — Local health departments are preparing for a whole new population that will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer shot for those ages 12 to 15. A CDC committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss expanding eligibility to that age group.

If that committee recommends it, the Indiana Department of Health said those who are between the ages of 12 and 15 should be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 shot starting at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

“We just get more and more excited that it's being offered to more age groups,” Betsy Swearingen, Director of the Johnson County Health Department said.

She said they have been working with the state to make sure they are prepared. They have Moderna right now, but expect to get a shipment of Pfizer by Friday.

“We actually plan on getting all of our kids vaccinated as it becomes available,” Stephanie Williams, a Johnson County mother of six said.

Williams explained her 16-year-old already had his first shot, and she is looking forward to vaccinating her other children when they become eligible.

“They are going into middle school and they are just starting to get into those team sports and different activities and field trips… they are excited about it too. They are looking forward to getting the vaccine. There are a lot of kids I think that are just ready to get back to normal,” Williams said.