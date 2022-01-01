Hoosiers end 2021 by getting COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

FISHERS — In an effort to reach more Hoosiers, the Fishers Health Department expanded hours at its mass vaccination clinic this week, including operating on New Year’s Eve.

“To see this place so busy and so full of people wanting to protect their health and to be part of the solution for the community, it is really always a hopeful sign,” Fishers Health Department Public Health Director Monica Heltz said.

The Fishers Health Department notes it has given out more than 800 vaccines every day in the week between Christmas and New Year’s for a total of 2,781.

Friday, which was New Year’s Eve, saw a steady stream of people with many people coming in for booster shots.

Within the next few days, the FDA is expected to approve Pfizer boosters for Americans ages 12-15. The Fishers Health Department is already preparing.

“We’re staffing up particularly for the after-school hours. We’re looking at every possible solution, potentially bringing firefighters back in to help,” Heltz said.

Normal hours at the mass vaccination site resume on Tuesday.

Almost 85,000 vaccines have been given at the site this year.

Both the mass vaccination site and Fishers testing site are closed Jan. 1 due to the holiday.