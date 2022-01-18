IDOH: More than 19,000 Hoosiers have now died from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Jan. 10, the Indiana Department of Health says 19,084 Hoosiers have now died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number on Jan. 10's dashboard was an increase of 125 deaths since Friday's dashboard update.

There have been 1,366,754 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 57 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported, bringing the total to 712.

A total of 3,382 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 12.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 37% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 62.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17.1 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.8 million individuals with a 27.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 3 is 39%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 25.9%.

A total of 8,754,651 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,672,628 first doses and 3,584,749 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,497,274 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

