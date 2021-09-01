IDOH reports 29 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 4,800 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 29 more people died with COVID-19 and 4,822 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 863,299 positive cases and 14,078 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 442 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,294 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of six since Tuesday.

A total of 6,236,761 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,129,039 first doses and 3,107,722 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.36 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.93 million individuals with a 22% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 25 is 18.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.2%.

The state health department said 20.8% of ICU beds and 71.4% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 28.4% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.