IDOH reports more hospitalizations, 125 new deaths, more than 15k new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, The Indiana Department of Health reported a record number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday.

The state's dashboard shows 3,488 Hoosiers hospitalized as of Jan. 11, 2022. That's an increase of 21 from the Jan. 10 report.

Before this week, the previous record was on Nov. 30, 2020, when 3,460 people were hospitalized.

IDOH also reported 125 new deaths and 15,091 new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 1,393,574 cases and 19,319 deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Additionally, IDOH said 8.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 38% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 63.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

An additional 716 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

There have been more than 17.29 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.86 million individuals with a 28.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 5 is 41.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 27.8%.

IDOH's statewide county metric maps shows just 11 out of Indiana's 92 counties in the orange, or second highest advisory level. All other counties are in red- the highest level.

Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Health

A total of 8,792,694 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,681,354 first doses and 3,591,190 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,520,150 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

