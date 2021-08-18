IHA: COVID-19 hospitalizations up 288% since July 4, 98% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated people

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Hospital Association is reporting that COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged by 288% since July 4, and that unvaccinated patients make up 98% of hospitalizations since January.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising dramatically in Indiana, increasing 288% since July 4 and approaching 50% of the peak of the pandemic Indiana faced in November. This is creating further strain on our front line heroes who have battled valiantly throughout the pandemic. Serious staffing shortages persist throughout the national health care system, and Indiana hospitals are taking steps to manage the needs of all patients," said IHA President Brian Tabor. "In order to preserve capacity for those in need, IHA-member facilities are using evidence-based criteria to prioritize and, when necessary, reschedule non-emergent procedures."

Tabor added that the vast majority of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were patients who are unvaccinated.

"According to State officials, of the 766 people that were admitted to an Indiana hospital with COVID-19 the first week of August, 758 were unvaccinated. Of these, 137 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU and all were unvaccinated. Since January, 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations have occurred among unvaccinated patients. We urge all eligible Hoosiers who have not yet received a vaccine to do so immediately. Not only will it dramatically reduce your own risk of serious illness, you will be far less likely to take a hospital bed away from a family member, friend, or neighbor," Tabor said. "We can avoid this easily—please get vaccinated today and encourage your loved ones to do the same.”