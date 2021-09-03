Indiana Department of Health reports 20 new deaths, more than 5,000 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 20 more people died with COVID-19 and 5,079 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 873,480 positive cases and 14,121 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 449 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,443 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 77 since Thursday.

A total of 6,259,795 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,140,793 first doses and 3,119,002 who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 12.45 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.96 million individuals with a 22.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 27 is 19.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.5%.

The state health department said 19.8% of ICU beds and 69.8% of ventilators are available. Among the state's ICU beds, 28.4% are in-use by COVID-19 patients.