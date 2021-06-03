Indiana falls behind other states in meeting President Biden's vaccination goal

Indiana is falling behind other states when it comes to getting residents vaccinated. Health experts say we still need 1.5 million Hoosiers to get vaccinated before we reach the vaccination goal outlined by President Biden.

Health leaders say Indiana still has a long way to go before reaching herd immunity.

“If you define it by what President Biden said is the goal of 70% first doses by the Fourth of July, we are not going to get there. In fact, we are going to miss it by a wide margin,” said Dr. Paul Calkins, Associate Chief Medical Executive at IU Health.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, about 45.5% of eligible Hoosiers have their first dose of the vaccine. Dr. Calkins says if vaccination rates continue as they are here in Indiana, we likely won’t reach President Biden’s goal until November.

“Twelve states have already reached that goal so it is concerning that we’ve really just seen this tremendous drop off,” said Dr. Calkins.

The reason for the decline in vaccinations could be due to several factors including things like politics, access, convenience and hesitancy.

