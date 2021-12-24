Indiana Funeral Care providing at-home COVID-19 tests for employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses are preparing to send some of their staff home for the Christmas holiday.

“It’s been a challenge through this time – it's better now than it was,” Indiana Funeral Care owner and president David Ring said.

Ring is taking it a step further to make sure his staff and families are safe as they head home for the holidays. He purchased 30 at-home COVID-19 tests from the Dr. Aziz clinic to give to his staff, so they can make sure they feel safe gathering with their family.

“We want to provide the rapid tests to our staff before they go home to be with their families,” Ring said.

Ring was originally set to have the tests delivered from a New Jersey supplier, but he was notified that the company ran out.

“We were scrambling to find at home rapid tests,” Ring said. “For us, we think it’s something we need to do. We have a really close staff, even though there is a lot of us we care about them and their safety."

Ring has been the owner of Indiana Funeral Care for the last 20 years and has watched his company grow firsthand.

“We are grateful to serve so many families,” Ring added.

Ring tells WRTV that he is set to get 60 more tests from a supplier in New Jersey Friday.

Melissa Melvin is the assistant manager for the north location. She has been with the company for more than 10 years.

“It’s awesome that we have this opportunity to make sure that I’m safe the boys are safe, and their other families are safe,” Melvin said.

She is grateful that her coworkers will have this opportunity to know that they are COVID-19 free during the holidays.

“It’s really just being conscious of everything,” Melvin said.

