Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday that Indiana would be joining a multistate lawsuit against several federal agencies in an effort to end what he called “illegal and unconstitutional” mask mandates for travelers.

“Despite their repeated defeats in courts of law, power-obsessed leftists continue trying to impose federal mask and vaccine mandates. Here in Indiana, we continue fighting for American liberty at every turn," Rokita said in a press release issued Tuesday morning.

The other states included in the suit are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

“There’s no good reason the feds should mandate masks at public transportation hubs and on commercial planes, buses, trains, ships and other vehicles,” Rokita said. “This rule belongs in the same ash heap to which we have consigned the other overreaching measures we have successfully challenged.”

See the full lawsuit below.