Indiana offering COVID-19 boosters to those 18 and older after CDC endorsement

Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health says any Hoosier who is 18 or older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the CDC's expanded recommendations for booster shots Friday.

“After critical scientific evaluation, today’s unanimous decision carefully considered the current state of the pandemic, the latest vaccine effectiveness data over time, and review of safety data from people who have already received a COVID-19 primary vaccine series and booster," Walensky said. "Based on the compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose.”

The CDC is strongly encouraging those who were already eligible – older populations and individuals with underlying medical conditions – to get boosted before the holidays.

Individuals may still choose which COVID-19 vaccine to receive as a booster shot.

For more information about getting your COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana, click here or call 211 for assistance.