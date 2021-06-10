Indiana OptumServe COVID-19 test sites to close

INDIANA — After 14 months, the Indiana Department of Health will close COVID-19 testing sites run by OptumServe Health Services effective June 30.

COVID-19 tests will still be available at pharmacies, providers, clinics and local health departments.

There are currently OptumServe sites in 30 counties across Indiana. At its peak, OptumServe provided testing in 53 counties.

ISDH says since May 6, 2020, more than 541,000 free COVID-19 tests have been provided at an OptumServe site. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said demand for testing has decreased across the state and free testing will remain available at more than 250 sites after the OptumServe sites close.

"While our case counts have fallen significantly, we must continue to take steps to reduce the spread of disease," Box said in a news release. "We remain committed to ensuring that any Hoosier who wants or needs to be tested can receive that testing in a location that’s convenient."

To find a COVID-19 test site near you, click here.