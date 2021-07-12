Indiana reports 0 COVID-19 deaths and 157 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported zero COVID-19 deaths and 157 positive cases on Monday.

There have been 757,904 positive cases and 13,496 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 399 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of one since Sunday.

A total of 5,689,832 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,831,588 first doses and 2,858,244 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.97 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.61 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 5 is 7.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.7%.

The state health department said 38.4% of ICU beds and 81.3% of ventilators are available.

More than 5,300 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 274 cases of the delta variant.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

