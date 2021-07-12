Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports 0 COVID-19 deaths and 157 positive cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 12:06:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported zero COVID-19 deaths and 157 positive cases on Monday.

There have been 757,904 positive cases and 13,496 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 399 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of one since Sunday.

A total of 5,689,832 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,831,588 first doses and 2,858,244 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.97 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.61 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 5 is 7.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.7%.

The state health department said 38.4% of ICU beds and 81.3% of ventilators are available.

More than 5,300 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 274 cases of the delta variant.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!