Indiana reports 0 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,724 new positive cases

Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 12:50 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 00:50:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 0 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,724 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 954,230 positive cases since the pandemic began and 14,980 confirmed deaths.

An additional 494 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,181 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 10 since Saturday. Additionally, IDOH said 21.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 27.6% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 66.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13,454,456 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4,170,864 million individuals with a 22.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 20 is 19.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10.3%.

A total of 6,488,095 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,239,355 first doses and 2,999,435 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

New School COVID-19 Counts:

  • New Student Positive Cases: 3,364
  • New Teacher Positive Cases: 182
  • New Staff Positive Cases: 317

Total School COVID-19 Counts:

  • Total Student Positive Cases: 30,084
  • Total Teacher Positive Cases: 1,538
  • Total Staff Positive Cases: 2,303

