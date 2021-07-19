Indiana reports 0 new COVID-19 deaths and 285 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 285 positive tests on Monday.

There have been 761,472 positive cases and 13,525 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 493 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 32 since Sunday.

A total of 5,766,463 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,868,151 first doses and 2,898,312 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.05 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.63 million individuals with a 20.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 12 is 5.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 37.1% of ICU beds and 80.2% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

