Indiana reports 1,054 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 1,054 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 16,184 confirmed deaths, an increase of 50 since Friday, and 1,022,609 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 553 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,297 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 27.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 16.4% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 71.5% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.53 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.36 million individuals with a 23.4% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 25 is 14.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

A total of 7,059,734 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,694,706 first doses and 3,365,028 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

