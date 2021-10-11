Indiana reports 1,114 new positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 1,114 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 15,542 confirmed deaths, an increase of 73 since Friday's report, and 987,164 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 520 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,746 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 39 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 24.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 22.4% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 69.2% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 13.91 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.26 million individuals with a 23.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 4 is 17.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.3%.

A total of 6,597,924 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,284,331 first doses and 3,313,593 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

