Indiana reports 1,140 new positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 1,140 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 16,355 confirmed deaths, an increase of 19 since Friday, and 1,035,141 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 561 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,226 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 17 since Sunday. Additionally, IDOH said 31.2% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 14.1% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 75.1% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.74 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.4 million individuals with a 23.5% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 1 is 16%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 7.9%.

A total of 7,247,134 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,367,264 first doses and 3,382,654 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 497,216 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

