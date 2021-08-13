Indiana reports 1,433 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — the most since Feb. 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 12 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,721 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 796,733 positive cases and 13,698 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 430 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,433 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 130 since Thursday and the most people hospitalized since Feb. 4.

A total of 6,016,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,015,552 first doses and 3,001,375 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.55 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.73 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 6 is 18.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 9.7%.

The state health department said 24.7% of ICU beds and 74.9% of ventilators are available. Among the state's COVID-19 ICU beds, 15.5% are in use.

