Indiana reports 1,685 more COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations surpass 1,800

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that another 1,685 people tested positive for COVID-19.

While the state announced zero new deaths on Monday, a total of 31 deaths were reported over the weekend when IDOH does not update its online dashboard.

There have been 825,549 positive cases and 13,828 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 435 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,857 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 79 since Sunday.

A total of 6,125,546 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,072,107 first doses and 3,053,439 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.91 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.82 million individuals with a 21.6% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Aug. 16 is 18.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 10.8%.

The state health department said 26.7% of ICU beds and 73.9% of ventilators are available. Among the state's COVID-19 ICU beds, 22.1% are in use.

