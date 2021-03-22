Indiana reports 1 COVID-19 death and 516 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that one more person died with COVID-19 and 516 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 678,416 positive cases and 12,537 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 548 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 44 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, a total of 2,396,832 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,442,254 first doses and 954,578 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.66 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.21 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 15 is 8.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.3%.

The state health department said 36.3% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators are available.

ISDH will host three vaccination clinics from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the following locations:

Elkhart Housing Authority: 1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart

1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart River City Church Community Center: 2842 Old U.S. 231, Lafayette

2842 Old U.S. 231, Lafayette Floyd County Lazy River Park: 224 W. Daisy Lane, New Albany

