Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports 1 COVID-19 death and 516 positive cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 12:06:23-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that one more person died with COVID-19 and 516 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 678,416 positive cases and 12,537 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 548 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 44 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, a total of 2,396,832 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,442,254 first doses and 954,578 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.66 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.21 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 15 is 8.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.3%.

The state health department said 36.3% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators are available.

ISDH will host three vaccination clinics from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the following locations:

  • Elkhart Housing Authority: 1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart
  • River City Church Community Center: 2842 Old U.S. 231, Lafayette
  • Floyd County Lazy River Park: 224 W. Daisy Lane, New Albany

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!