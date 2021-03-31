Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death and 1,127 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that one more person died with COVID-19 and 1,127 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 686,497 positive cases and 12,633 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 406 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 657 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 36 since Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,793,014 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,659,058 first doses and 1,133,956 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.9 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.25 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 24 is 9.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.9%.

The state health department said 33.4% of ICU beds and 81.3% of ventilators are available.

