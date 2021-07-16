Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death and 561 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that one more person died with COVID-19 and 561 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 760,163 positive cases and 13,514 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 426 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 439 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of four since Thursday.

A total of 5,746,173 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,857,784 first doses and 2,888,389 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11.02 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.62 million individuals with a 20.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 9 is 4.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.5%.

The state health department said 32.1% of ICU beds and 79.3% of ventilators are available.

