Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death and 586 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that one more person died with COVID-19 and 586 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 759,618 positive cases and 13,513 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 426 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 443 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 28 since Wednesday.

A total of 5,737,144 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,853,337 first doses and 2,883,807 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.62 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 8 is 4.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.3%.

The state health department said 33.9% of ICU beds and 80.2% of ventilators are available.

More than 5,300 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 274 cases of the delta variant.

