Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death and 586 positive cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 12:44:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that one more person died with COVID-19 and 586 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 759,618 positive cases and 13,513 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 426 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 443 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 28 since Wednesday.

A total of 5,737,144 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,853,337 first doses and 2,883,807 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 11 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.62 million individuals with a 21% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 8 is 4.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.3%.

The state health department said 33.9% of ICU beds and 80.2% of ventilators are available.

More than 5,300 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 274 cases of the delta variant.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!