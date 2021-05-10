Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death and 607 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that one more person died with COVID-19 and 607 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 730,306 positive cases and 13,004 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 415 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 912 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 12 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, a total of 4,587,006 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,442,568 first doses and 2,144,438 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.03 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.42 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 3 is 13.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.2%.

The state health department said 37.8% of ICU beds and 80.4% of ventilators are available.

