Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death and 762 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that one more person died with COVID-19 and 762 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 691,625 positive cases and 12,668 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 407 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 704 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 11 since Sunday's report.

As of Monday, a total of 3,015,788 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,771,330 first doses and 1,244,458 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.03 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.27 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 29 is 11.1%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.3%.

The state health department said 37.6% of ICU beds and 81.2% of ventilators are available.

