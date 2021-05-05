Indiana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,160 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 10 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,160 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 725,353 positive cases and 12,960 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 413 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,019 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 52 since Tuesday's report. It is the first time since Feb. 15 that more than 1,000 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,395,106 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,389,057 first doses and 2,006,049 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.9 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.4 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 28 is 13.3%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 31.3% of ICU beds and 78.9% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

