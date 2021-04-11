Indiana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,198 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Sunday that 10 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,198 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 698,692 positive cases and 12,743 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 825 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 45 since Saturday's report.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,382,357 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,979,829 first doses and 1,402,528 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.21 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.3 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 4 is 12.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.1%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

The state health department said 31.7% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

