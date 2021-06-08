Indiana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 302 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 10 more people died with COVID-19 and 302 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 747,447 positive cases and 13,278 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 418 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 614 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 13 since Monday's report.

A total of 5,297,222 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,694,918 first doses and 2,602,304 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.57 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.52 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 1 is 7.7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.6%.

The state health department said 34.7% of ICU beds and 78.9% of ventilators are available.

