Indiana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 391 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 10 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 391 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 22,225 confirmed deaths and 1,686,379 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 901 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 505 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 54 since Wednesday. IDOH also said 20.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 4.3% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 82.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana is 3.1%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

