Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

Indiana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 391 new positive cases

coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 12:28:26-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday that 10 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 391 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 22,225 confirmed deaths and 1,686,379 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 901 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 505 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 54 since Wednesday. IDOH also said 20.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 4.3% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 82.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

The 7-day positivity rate in Indiana is 3.1%.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW