Indiana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 572 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 10 more people died with COVID-19 and 572 others tested positive for the virus. It is the highest number of new cases since May 27.

There have been 758,479 positive cases and 13,506 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 450 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 51 since Monday.

A total of 5,719,528 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,845,021 first doses and 2,874,507 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.98 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.62 million individuals with a 20.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through July 6 is 7.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.9%.

The state health department said 38.6% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators are available.

More than 5,300 variant cases have been identified in Indiana, including 274 cases of the delta variant.

