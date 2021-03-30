Indiana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 757 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday that 10 more people died with COVID-19 and 757 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 685,453 positive cases and 12,632 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 406 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 621 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,739,390 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,630,152 first doses and 1,109,238 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 8.87 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.25 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 23 is 9.6%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.3%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.7%.

The state health department said 36.3% of ICU beds and roughly 81% of ventilators are available.

