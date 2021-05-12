Indiana reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 852 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 10 more people died with COVID-19 and 852 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 731,810 positive cases and 13,028 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 851 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 29 since Tuesday's report.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,657,343 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,461,137 first doses and 2,196,206 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.07 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.43 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 5 is 13.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 5.3%.

The state health department said 32.1% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available.

