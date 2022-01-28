Indiana reports 108 more COVID-19 deaths and 17,084 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 108 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 17,084 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 20,508 confirmed deaths and 1,604,072 positive cases since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths include those that happened over the previous days and weeks and were just reported to the state.

An additional 793 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,892 3,013 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 121 since Thursday. It is the first time IDOH has reported fewer than 3,000 hospitalizations since Dec. 26. IDOH also said 11.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 31.3% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 67.9% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 18.18 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 5.01 million individuals with a 30.9% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Jan. 21 is 46%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 30.3%.

A total of 9,024,405 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,729,697 first doses and 3,637,424 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,657,284 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV