Indiana reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,406 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday that 11 more people died with COVID-19 and 1,406 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 718,948 positive cases and 12,913 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 410 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 890 913 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 23 since Wednesday's report.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,171,765 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,331,069 first doses and 1,840,696 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.74 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.37 million individuals with a 21.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through April 22 is 12.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.5%.

The state health department said 28.4% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

