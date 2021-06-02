Indiana reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 282 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 11 more people died with COVID-19 and 282 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 744,474 positive cases and 13,220 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 699 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of six since Tuesday's report.

A total of 5,190,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 2,657,898 first doses and 2,532,217 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 10.46 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.5 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through May 26 is 9.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.5%.

The state health department said 36.3% of ICU beds and 78.3% of ventilators are available.

