Indiana reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 679 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 11 more people died with COVID-19 and 669 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 692,240 positive cases and 12,679 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 405 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 706 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of two since Monday's report.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,061,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 1,794,940 first doses and 1,266,129 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

There have been more than 9.05 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.28 million individuals with a 21.1% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through March 30 is 11.4%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.2%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 4.5%.

The state health department said 39.3% of ICU beds and 80.3% of ventilators are available.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

