Indiana reports 117 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,080 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 117 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 4,080 people have tested positive.

There have been 16,970 confirmed deaths and 1,101,185 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 587 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,203 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 191 since Monday. Additionally, IDOH said 25.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 24.1% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 70.8% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.42 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.52 million individuals with a 24.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 23 is 23%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 12.2%.

A total of 7,727,869 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,486,619 first doses and 3,435,625 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 805,625 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

